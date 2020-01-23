Noida's Parth Sarthi gets Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2020

Greater Noida: A teenager boy from Noida received 'Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2020' from the President of India, on Wednesday, for his model of reuniting children with their families.



Parth Sarthi, a resident of sector 14 in Noida and student of class 11 at Sanskriti School in Delhi, has reunited 21 lost street children with their families in past one year. The young braveheart has been awarded with Bal Shakti award by president Ram Nath Kovind at an award ceremony at Rashtriya Bhawan in New Delhi in January 22.

Detailing over the model, Sarthi told Millennium Post that he had been reuniting missing children through Aadhaar camps.

"While volunteering during summer vacations with an NGO who look after teaching vulnerable and runaway or other similar children, around 21 children were reunited with their families by organising Aadhar Camps," said Sarthi.

Sarthi is founder of NGO Raasta Foundation with theme 'Maths and Music" where he teaches these vulnerable children Mathematics and also organises music classes so that they get positive diversion and stay away from negative influences such as drugs, smoking etc. He has also organised a mini concert with 8 such orphan children who sang beautiful songs during Greater Noida Carnival 2019 organized by Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority on its foundation day.

"Under our NGO we teach the under-privileged children Maths and music which we chose to develop as an skill in them apart from studies. We also organise a two day's career counselling workshop for these students where experts educate them on how they have to focus to achieve what they have aimed in their life," Sarthi added.

Apart from this, Sarthi is also a violinist and was one among the fifteen young musicians from different parts of India, US and UK who participated in Indo-European Youth Orchestra for the Concert in Danube Palace at Budapest, Hungary on August 18, 2019.