NOIDA working on smartphone application for land allottees, farmers

Noida: Aiming to facilitate residents and bring transparency into governance, the Noida authority is working hard to launch an integrated mobile application that will benefit the allottees and farmers so that they can get any required information related to allottments, map approval, date of completion and pending dues under a single platform. The move is also aimed to turn authority paperless and contactless.



Noida authority Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ritu Maheshwari took a review meeting over the development of the mobile application. The CEO was disappointed over the design and functionality of the mobile application and directed officials of the concerned department to make required changes and launch an Android version of the mobile application by July 31 so that the residents may get benefitted. An iOS version of the same application will be followed after the launch of the android version.

As per a senior Noida authority officer, under the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system of the authority, all banks will be integrated with the system so that all the assets can be disclosed while all the earnings against them can also be made online. "All those modules and ongoing projects will be uploaded on the project monitoring module so that their development and present status can be monitored," the officer said.