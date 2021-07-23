Noida: Woman's body found 4 months after she went missing, mother-in-law held for murder

Noida: An elderly woman has been arrested by Noida police from sector 20 police station area who allegedly killed her daughter-in-law over doubting her character. The woman's body was recovered by police nearly four months after she was murdered.

As per police, the accused woman has been identified as Chameli, a native of Shahjahanpur district but currently lives in JJ colony in sector 8. Police have also arrested her younger son, Dharmendra as he worked in associate with the woman to commit crime.

The matter was reported to police on April 11, when the husband of deceased woman Pramila and elder son of accused Chameli, Pappu, lodged a missing complaint of his wife. Police had been trying to trace the body before the found the decomposed body of the woman from the drain near public toilet in JJ colony on July 15.

"The body was completely decomposed but had clothes present over it. Her husband was called who identified the body and upon investigating the matter, police found involvement of her mother-in-law and her brother-in-law behind the murder" said Chandgi Yadav, a senior police officer of sector 20 police station.

"During interrogations, the accused told police that they killed woman on March 26 along with their another associate, Kamlu, who is still at large. They strangled the woman's throat and dumped her body inside the main hole of sewer line in sector 8 after covering it in a blanket," added Yadav.

Police said that the accused doubted on deceased woman's character which they felt is affecting their image in the area