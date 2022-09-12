Noida: Woman arrested for slapping security guard for not opening society's gate on time

noida: Noida police have arrested a woman for allegedly manhandling security guards at an upscale high rise society in Sector 121 of Noida, officials said on Sunday.



A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media where users are making posts demanding strict punishment as such incidents are being reported frequently in Noida.

The video was found to be from Cleo County, a high-rise society in Sector-121, under phase-III police station jurisdiction of Noida. It was revealed that the woman got angry after the security guard got late in opening the main gate.

According to police, the woman was identified as Sutapa Das, a resident of Cleo County and professor at a private institution. Police said that the woman indulged into an argument with a guard and started slapping him. She also used abusive language while the other security guards called for help.

"The woman was in car and honked near the gate for the guards to open it. The guard delayed in opening the gate which made her furious and she came out of the car and started using abusive language and then slapped one of the guards a couple of times," a senior police officer of phase-III police station said.

Cops said that the woman has been booked under CrPc Section 151 in Phase-3 police station on the basis of complaint filed by security guard Sachin Kumar.

The incident comes a few days after a woman in Noida was arrested for abusing a security guard who was late in opening the gate. The woman identified as Bhavya Roy, an advocate in Delhi, was also arrested at Jaypee Wishtown society in Sector-128.