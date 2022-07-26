Noida: Woman alleges gang-rape at a park, probe on, says police

noida: Two men have been booked by Noida police for allegedly molesting a woman in a park under phase-II area. As per police, a complaint was received on July 21 when the victim told police of being gang-raped on the evening of July 20.

Harish Chander, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida said that the woman had claimed to gang-raped by two men. "The woman initially told police that while she was going home from hosiery complex after completing her job when two men stopped her and made casteist slogans. They dragged her into a park and took turns to rape her. She also told that the accused snatched her mobile phone and threatened her of dire consequences if she told anyone," said Chander.

"However, police tried to verify her claims and sent her for medical examination which showed no injury. It came to light that the woman was sitting with her male friend at a park under phase-II area when two men came and they had a heated argument. It was further revealed that her friend fled the spot after quarrel and the two men molested her," the DCP added.

Police said that they have detained the victim's male friend and are investigating from all possible angles. "As of now we are trying to identify the culprits and have also detained victim's male friend for questioning. Investigation is underway," said police.