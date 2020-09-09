Noida: Weekend lockdown lifted, mkts to open as per usual routine

Noida: The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday revoked the Sunday lockdown. Traders and market association of Noida have welcomed the move and thanked the government as now the markets can function as they did before lockdown. They believe that this shall help restore normalcy and bring a much needed boost to our slumping trade.



The latest decision comes after the state administration on September 1 had decided to lift the weekend lockdown in the state on Saturdays. Chief Minister Yogi Aditynatah took the decision after presiding over a meeting with officials on Tuesday. He directed the officials to educate the people on the coronavirus pandemic and allow markets to function completely while the restrictions will continue in the containment zone.

"We thank the state govt to realise this fact and allow us to open the market as before. In more than five months of lockdown, business in Noida has suffered a loss of 5000 crore approximate and many businesses have permanently closed down while many are on the verge of close down.

This order to allow market to open as before will bring relief and business will grow slowly to gain its growth as before," said Sushil Kumar Jain, President Sector 18 market association Noida and Convener CAIT-Delhi NCR.