Noida: UP CM inaugurates 66 development projects

Noida: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday virtually laid foundation stones and inaugurated 66 small and big projects worth Rs 706 crore in Noida. The Chief Minister was supposed to visit Noida on Monday to attend an event to celebrate 71th Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day but the programme was cancelled due to bad weather.



As per an official statement, 40 projects worth

Rs 295.66 crore were kicked-off by the CM. These include the resurfacing of the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, Vedvan Park in Sector 78, inaugurating construction for community centres in multiple sectors and development of a wetland in Sector 91, among others.

Apart from this, the CM also threw open a total of 26 projects having a budget of Rs 410.69 crore. These include an underground parking in Film City in Sector 16A, Biodiversity Park in Sector 91 and an underground parking lot in Sector 3, among other projects.

The CM also inaugurated the 'Shilp Haat' programme in Sector 33A. While speaking on the occasion, Adityanath said Gautam Buddh Nagar district is emerging as the "financial capital" of the state and added that investment opportunities have grown in the region with the upcoming airport at Jewar.

Four new police stations have also been proposed for Noida — Phase One, Okhla Barrage, Sector 116 and Sector 63.