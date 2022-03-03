Noida: Two held for abducting, gang-raping minor girl in Agra

noida: Two people have been arrested by Gautam Buddh Nagar police for allegedly gang-raping a minor girl from Noida after abducting her and taking her to Agra.



The 17-year-old girl was allegedly lured by one of the accused on pretext of marrying her but locked her inside a room and gang-raped her for days before she managed to flee.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Parveen Singh and Vishnu Tomar, both native of Agra. The victim who lives in Noida came in contact with Praveen as he lived at a rented house in Gejha village in Sector 93, Noida and worked at a private company.

"The matter was reported on February 20 when the girl complained to the police accusing her neighbour of gang-raping her along with his friend. During questioning, the girl told the police that the accused made her sniff some suspicious substance following which she fell unconcious and he kidnapped her and took her to Agra. The accused lured her on the pretext of marrying her and made her live at his friend Vishnu Tomar's house," a senior police officer said.

The girl further told police that the men raped her and kept her locked inside the house. "She somehow managed to break open the lock and flee to Noida. She narrated the ordeal to her family who took her to the nearby police station to report the matter," the officer added.

Following the complaint, a case under Section 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 363 (kidnapping), 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, 342 (wrongful consignment), 376 D (gang rape) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3/4 of the POCSO Act was registered and police teams were formed to nab the accused.

However, on February 28, police received a tip-off about the movement of the two on the Yamuna Expressway. "Acting on the information received, police teams arrested them from the zero point on the Yamuna Expressway. The two men were produced before the court and sent to judicial custody on Wednesday," police said.