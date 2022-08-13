Noida twin towers: First consignment of explosives for demolition to arrive today

new delhi: The first consignment of explosives to be used for the demolition of Supertech's illegal twin towers will arrive in Noida on Saturday amid high security, officials said.



Earlier, the Supreme Court fixed August 28 as the date for razing the nearly 100-metre tall structures and also relaxed the time frame till September 4 in case of delays arising from technical or weather conditions.

The explosives have been kept at a facility in Palwal, Haryana and will be brought from there in regulated quantity every single day to the demolition site in Sector 93A here, they said.

"The police today (Friday) received the request from agencies concerned for security for transporting the explosives and accordingly we will provide the required support from Saturday, Gautam Buddh Nagar Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) Ram Badan Singh said.

More than 3,500 kg of explosive will be filled in around 9,400 holes drilled in the columns and shears of the skeletal structures of the twin towers, according to officials.

"The police will be providing two escort vehicles for every trip between Noida and Palwal, a distance of around 100 kilometres. Around a dozen security personnel will be present in the vehicles, one of which would lead the convoy and the other trail the main vehicle carrying the explosives, an official said.

"Everyday, around 325 kg of explosives would be transported from Palwal to Noida in a regulated quantity and under full security and safety measures.

"The road in front of the twin towers will be closed for regular traffic from Saturday, while additional security personnel would be deployed in the area that will be under constant police monitoring, the official added.