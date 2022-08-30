Noida twin towers: 500 workers, 100 tankers for clean up process

Noida: A day after demolition of Supertech twin towers, the Noida Authority and housing societies in the area have been undertaking clean up drives on a war footing. Officials said that cleanliness drives will continue for a couple of more days to ensure that the dust and scattered debris is completely cleared.



According to Noida Authority officials, vigorous cleaning drives are being carried out and more than 500 sanitation workers are being enhanced with more than 200 water tankers pressed into service for manual cleaning. Anti-smog guns, water sprinklers and sweeping machines are being used for deep cleaning of the area.

On Monday morning, the Noida Authority team led by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ritu Maheshwari performed inspection of the area to take stock of the situation. The CEO met officials from the AOA of the two housing societies — ATS village and Supertech Emerald court.

During the visit at Supertech Emerald court society, the CEO found cleaning work being done on a war footing.

"The officials from society's AOA were satisfied with the clean-up drive and insisted CEO to continue this for one more day for which the sanitation teams have been directed to perform deep cleaning on Tuesday as well and as per the AOA's satisfaction," a senior Noida Authority said.

The adjacent ATS village society remained comparatively more affected in the blast with debris getting piled up on the boundary wall of the society. The residents and AOA officials have urged the Noida Authority CEO to get this cleared soon. The CEO directed Edifice engineering company to get the debris cleared within next one week so that residents do not feel any inconvenience.

Meanwhile, the residents who turned back into their houses a day after the blast remained surprised to find that their houses intact with no major dirt entering the house.

"Before the blast had happened, we were tended as what will happen to our houses. While we had left after properly covering the window and doors to ensure that dust should not enter the house but except dust in the balcony nothing major happened inside," Neelam Ahuja, a resident of ATS village said.

Except a few flats which witnessed damaged window panes and balcony sheets, some plants leaves were burnt as heated dust had fallen

on them.

On Monday, residents were seen busy doing cleanliness and unwrapping their electronic goods, people were yet to start their ACs due to dust. People remained tired of cleaning their houses since morning and more Zomato and other food delivering applications were receiving orders from inside the society.

At the demolition site, police remained posted and heavily guarded the blast site while the CBRI and Edifice company teams doing post demolition structural audit and research. According to officials, the segregation of 80,000 tonnes of debris will be done at the site itself.