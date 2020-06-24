Noida to get Covid dedicated hospital with 250 beds

New Delhi: In a bid to ramp up health care infrastructure in Noida, a 250-bedded L1 hospital at Sector 125 of Noida is set to be ready and handed over to the district administration within a week, officials here said on Tuesday. The project is being developed by Tata Projects Limited (TPL) and has converted their Tata Consultancy Service (TCS) Lucrena Tower building in Noida into an isolation/quarantine ward for COVID-19 patients in the district.



As per an official statement issued by the district administration, all patients with fever and Influenza-Like Illnesses (ILI) symptoms will be kept here till their test results are awaited. The L1 hospital comes up following the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) drive of the Tata group. Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate Suhas LY inspected the facility on Tuesday and directed the developer to make appropriate arrangements as the nearby area is noisy and not fit for keeping patients there.

With the new facility coming into action, the district health department now has five L1 hospitals, with Noida Institute of Medical Science (NIMS) with 250 beds, Kailash hospital with 200 beds, 30 beds with Community Health Centre (CHC) in Bisrakh and 900 bed with Bennett University Greater Noida, the district administration now is expected to have a sufficient number of beds along with beds of private hospitals.

However, those who have got infected with COVID-19 continue to face difficulties while getting patients admitted to the hospital. Millennium Post looked into the matter and found that beds are available with private hospitals but they have been misleading patients about the unavailability of the same.

While speaking to some private hospitals which have been given permission to treat COVID-19 patients, these hospitals did not want to inform the number of patients getting treated and tossed upon onto district administration to get information. Four private hospitals across Noida and Greater Noida who have now been authorised to treat COVID-19 patients have not published their data except Yathart Hospital in Noida extension, which has complied with regulations issued by the administration.