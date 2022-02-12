Noida to ease Covid curbs as cases fall

Noida: The Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration has lifted Covid restrictions as the infections have started to decline. The latest order shall come into force with effect from Saturday (today) and will be applicable until further orders.



"As the number of active Covid cases have become less than 1,000 in Gautam Budh Nagar, previously applicable restrictions shall be lifted from February 12, 2022. Restaurants, Gyms, Cinema halls, etc. can now open. However, Covid appropriate behaviour needs to be followed in public places as per the instructions of government," said Suhas L Y, DM, Gautam Budh Nagar.

According to the new guidelines, wearing mask and maintaining social distancing at public places is still mandatory. People should avoid going to crowded places and follow appropriate Covid behaviour. The cinema halls, restaurants, hotel and gym should operate with 50% capacity and teams from police and health departments will ensure compliance with these guidelines.

However, the night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am will still remain into force and any movement of people, except those involved in emergency services and exempted by the government, will not be allowed.