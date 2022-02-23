Noida: Teen kills mother after fight over chores

noida: Noida Police have detained a 14-year-old for allegedly killing her mother with a cooking pan following a heated argument inside their flat in a high-rise society in Sector 77 on Sunday. Cops said that girl's mother has asked her do household chores following which she got angry and hit her mother with a tawa several times in the head. Primary investigation revealed that the girl was facing psychological problems, said police.



According to the police, the woman aged around 35 lived with her daughter on the 14th floor in a high-rise society. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Kumar Ran Vijay Singh said that the victim had estranged relationship with her husband, who lives separately in Delhi with her daughter.

On Sunday evening, around 7pm, the minor girl rushed to another flat in the same society and stated that her mother had fallen down and was found severally injured in her flat's washroom. "Two people known to the family took the woman to Kailash Hospital in Sector 71, Noida where she was declared brought dead. Following this, the police received a call from the hospital authorities informing about the case," the officer said.