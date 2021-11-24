NOIDA takes initiative to resolve farmers' demands over land compensation

noida: After repeated attempts, the Noida Authority has finally addressed farmers' woes by saying that they are working to resolve the issues keeping their interests in mind.



On Tuesday, Chief Executive Officer of Noida authority, Ritu Maheshwari, held a press conference where she said that several schemes have been implemented to address farmers' issues while nearly Rs 350 crore has been spent on the development of villages across Noida in past four years.

"Noida Authority schemes such as Noida Aapke Dwaar and Kisan Sahayata Prakoshtha are already in place and we are trying to reach out to each and every home to address any problems faced by them. Through the scheme, we have formed a single window for redressal of all the formalities required to be fulfilled in order to get a compensation," said Maheshwari.

Moreover, a Noida Authority officer said that the authority has regulated compensation in over one dozen villages across Noida owing to the demands from locals villagers.

"The Authority has given compensation to 7,593 farmers against 7,141 farmers whose lands have been acquired by the authority for various development and infrastructure projects. In total, the land measuring over 157 hectares has been allotted as part of the acquired land," a senior Noida authority officer said while adding that the compensation has been given against five per cent developed plots.