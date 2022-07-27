Noida student arrested for mowing down carpenter under SUV
noida: A college student was arrested by the police here for allegedly mowing down a carpenter under his speeding SUV on Tuesday night, officials said.
The incident took place around 8 pm when the SUV lost control and hit the 36-year-old carpenter, who was walking on the side of a road in Sector 126, they said.
"Lalji Chauhan, who worked at a construction site of ATS, was rushed to a private hospital but did not survive. The Mahindra Scorpio involved in the crash was identified and its driver Sahil Sharma, who lives in Jasola Vihar, Delhi, and studies at Amity University in Noida was arrested," a police spokesperson said.
The body of Chauhan, who hailed from Kushinagar district in Uttar Pradesh, has been sent for post mortem, the official said, adding further legal proceedings are being carried out.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Oppn parties allege 'intensifying misuse' of probe agencies by govt26 July 2022 8:19 PM GMT
77% reduction in LWE violence incidents in last four years: Govt26 July 2022 8:18 PM GMT
'GST complicated, uniform tax system not right for India'26 July 2022 8:17 PM GMT
It's been real privilege to work with you as your Prime Minister: PM...26 July 2022 8:17 PM GMT
'I will not join any other political party'26 July 2022 8:17 PM GMT