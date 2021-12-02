Noida STF arrests former exam regulator in UPTET-2021 question paper leak case

noida: The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UPSTF) Noida unit has arrested the former secretary of Prayagraj Exam Regulatory Authority (ERA), in connection with question paper leak of Uttar Pradesh Teachers' Eligibility Test-2021 (UPTET). So far, 32 people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the paper leak case, said police.



Officers said that Sanjay Upadhyay, former secretary of Prayagraj exam regulatory authority, has been arrested when he was called for questioning at STF office in Surajpur on late Tuesday night.

"Upadhyay's name came to light when police interrogated Rai Anoop Prasad, director of the Delhi-based firm assigned the job of printing TET question papers, who was arrested from UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Tuesday over his alleged involvement in the case," said RK Mishra, additional superintendent of police, Noida STF.

"Investigations revealed that the assignment of printing the question papers was given to New Delhi based company, RSM Finserv limited by Upadhyay. It also came to light that company didn't have any facility of security printing and the question papers were printed at four different printing companies which led to the paper getting leaked out," added Mishra.

Upadhyay, has been accused of not properly checking the arrangements of printing at the company and giving the assignment to a company which is not authorised of doing such confidential works, said police.

Upadhyay and Prasad has been booked under IPC sections 420 (punishment for cheating), 409 (criminal breach of trust by a public servant) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) at an FIR registered at Surajpur police station in Gautam Buddh

Nagar.