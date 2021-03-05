NOIDA starts crèche for staffers; GNIDA vacates illegal occupants; GDA holds draw for EWS homes

Noida/Ghaziabad: In the view of addressing concerns of working parents who are forced to leave their children at home while performing their duties, NOIDA Chief Executive Officer, Ritu Maheshwari has now started a model crèche at the authority's offices in Sector 6 of Noida. The new facility is part of the Mission Shakti programme, which is focused on women empowerment, their health, safety and self-reliance.



The model crèche has both learning as well as playing facilities for children and will be free for the children of authority staffers/officers. There will be an open area for playing, games, colouring books, crayons and many other facilities to entertain kids, said a senior officer.

"A kitchen is also being operated to provide hygienic food to the children while a caretaker who can not only look after children but can also teach them has also been appointed by the authority at the model crèche" he added.

Officials said that the authority officials having children in the age group of six months to eight years can avail the facilities of the creche.

Meanwhile, the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority has freed land worth crores which they claimed was illegally occupied by encroachers and construction activities. The drive was carried out earlier this week, in Work Circle 2 of Greater Noida.

"The authority teams have identified illegally occupied lands and issued notices to those who were doing construction on these lands. However, when several notices went unheard, orders of demolitions in order to free the land were issued and the authority teams in the presence of heavy police force performed the demolition activity on Tuesday," said a senior authority officer.

As per Greater noida authority officials, over 50 thousand square meters of land has been vacated during the drive. "A total of 5.805 hectares around 58,050 square meters of land worth Rs 13.41 crore has been vacated by the authority during the drive. Similar drives will continue in the future also," the officer added.

Furthermore, the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA), on Thursday, conducted a draw for EWS houses under various housing schemes at the Hindi Bhawan located in Lohia Nagar, through a lottery system.

Officials said that a total of 105 houses were allotted which included 64 EWS houses in the Madhuban Bapudham enclave and 41 under the Indraprastha housing scheme.