Noida stadium shooting range to be renamed after 'Shooter Dadi'

noida: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has on Tuesday announced to rename the shooting range at Noida stadium after national sharpshooter, late Chandro Tomar, popularly known as 'Shooter Dadi'.



CM Adityanath in a tweet said that the move is in line with the spirit of the UP government's "Mission Shakti" campaign, which is a tribute to mother Shakti. "The shooting range established in Noida will now be known as 'Chandro Tomar ji', an eminent shooter, a symbol of strength and women's empowerment" Yogi tweeted.

Chandro Tomar, a native of Johri village under Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh was born on January 10, 1932. She gained national and international fame at the age of 65 when she became a national level sharpshooter.

However, she died on April 30 following Covid related complications.

A Bollywood movie, 'Saand Ki Ankh' was also made in the honour of Chandro Tomar. Jewar MLA, Dhirendra Singh, had raised demand to commemorate the national sharpshooter believing that this will go a long way in inspiring the women of the region especially in rural areas. Singh on Monday had written to the CM demanding that the Noida stadium shooting range be named after the late Chandro Devi Tomar.