Noida society residents fight over parking space, FIRs registered

Noida: In a video that is making rounds on social media, a girl could be seen vandalising a parked car with an iron rod damaging the headlights and front portion of the car. The video which is said to be from Antriksh Golf View society in sector 78 of Noida comes out of a dispute over parking of vehicles.



The woman seen in the video, who claims herself a journalist, told police that a neighbour had first damaged her two wheeler over some parking issue after which she damaged his car in a fit of rage.



As per the police, there was a fight over parking between Sunil's wife Preeti and a girl student, who lives in the society named Antriksh Golf View in Sector-78. Sunil's wife alleges that the student parked her scooty in their parking lot. While the student says that Sunil's wife and his family members broke the lock of her scooty. On Tuesday morning the girl got angry and damaged Sunil's car by hitting with a rod.



A resident of the society shot the video of the whole incident which is now going viral on social media. "Police had registered two separate FIRs against both the parties under section 427 of IPC.While no arrest has been made so far, police said that they are investigating and verifying the claims made from both the sides before taking any action," said Sharad Kant, Station House Officer of Sector 113 police station.

