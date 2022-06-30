Noida: Six held in two separate encounters

noida: Six criminals have been nabbed by the Gautam Buddh Nagar police in two separate encounters, said police officials. Cops said three of these criminals have sustained bullet injuries in legs during cross-firing from police.



Under the Dadri police station area in Greater Noida, five criminals were arrested by police following a gun-fight near Bisahda underpass. The arrested accused used to commit robberies at highways. According to police, the arrested accused have been identified as Akbar, Kuldeep, Abbas, Armaan and Sonu, all natives of Baghpat district in Uttar Pradesh. During retaliatory firing from police, Akbar and Kuldeep sustained bullet injury in leg.

Vishal Pandey, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida said that the criminals was caught while they were going to commit a truck robbery at the Eastern Peripheral Expressway. "Police had received tip-off about the movement of accused and a trap was laid," Pandey said. Police had arrested two other identified as Ankit Bhati and Suresh Chand from Dadri.

In another encounter, police have arrested a chain snatcher from Beta-II police station area.The accused, identified as Surjeet, a native of Moradabad, had received bullet injury in leg during the gunfight.