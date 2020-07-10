NOIDA signs deal with ESSL for EV charging stations

noida: In a bid to promote electric vehicles, the Noida authority, on Thursday, has signed an agreement with Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) to install 162 Public EV Charging Stations (PCS) and related infrastructure at various locations of the city.

The initiative is estimated to save over 3.7 tonnes of CO2 emissions per e-car per year, an official said.

So far, EESL has installed 20 EV chargers, 13 are commissioned and 7 are under commissioning. These EV chargers have been installed around the prominent places of Noida such as the Ganga Shopping Complex (Sector 29), near the electronic city metro station (Sector 63), opposite Shopprix mall (Sector 61), near RTO office (Sector 33), Advant Chowk (Sector 142) and main market of Sector 50 to name a few.

"With the increasing penetration of EVs, the local pollutants emission levels are also expected to reduce, leading to cleaner air," said Ritu Maheshwari, CEO, NOIDA.