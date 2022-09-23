Noida: Shrikant Tyagi gets bail

noida: The Allahabad High Court on Thursday granted bail to Shrikant Tyagi who was arrested for assaulting a woman at an upscale residential society in Noida.



Tyagi had earlier got bail from the Gautam Buddh Nagar district court in three cases of assault, cheating, illegal possession but he could not get bail under the Gangster Act due to which he had to remain in jail after being arrested from Meerut on

August 9.

Last month in August, a video of Shrikant Tyagi abusing and pushing a woman resident of Grand Omaxe society in Sector 93B went viral on social media which turned out to be a national issue in

no time.

Following the incident, a case was registered against Tyagi and his associates under various criminal sections and police intensified the search to nab him while he was absconding.

Several police teams were formed to nab him but Tyagi was on the run and applied to surrender before

the court.

The Noida Authority also demolished a portion of his house after it was found to be illegally encroached. Police also seized his cars and found traffic rule violations while one SUV also had a monogram of Uttar Pradesh government

pasted.

While all his accomplices were released earlier, Tyagi was first sent to judicial custody for 14 days in the district jail and later his bail application was denied at the district

court.