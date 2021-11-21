Noida shines among Delhi's satellite cities

Noida: Delhi's satellite town of Noida was on Saturday adjudged India's cleanest 'medium' city, that is in the category of cities with a population of over three lakh but less than 10 lakh. Among cities with a population between 10 and 40 lakh, Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad ranked 18 while Haryana's Gurgaon stood 24th and Faridabad 41st in the list.

The rankings are based on the annual Swachh Survekshan of the Union Housing and Urban Affairs (HUA) Ministry.

In terms of districts also, Delhi's satellite districts in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana performed well in 2021.

Gautam Buddh Nagar district, which comprises Noida and Greater Noida, stood 15th among 659 districts across the country, while adjoining Ghaziabad district ranked 82nd.

Haryana's Gurgaon was adjudged 25th cleanest

district while Faridabad was 119th on the list, according to the survey.