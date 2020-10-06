NOIDA sets up demolition waste processing plant

noida: Noida Authority has set-up a construction and demolition waste processing plant at Sector 80 of Noida which has been inaugurated on Monday.



Officials said that the plant will be operational within a week. The inauguration was done by Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma along with Noida MLA Pankaj Singh and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Noida authority Ritu Maheshwari.

As per officials, the Noida authority will collect construction debris from around 20 locations of the city. "The agency which has put up plant will charge Rs 495 for processing a tonne of waste material out of which Rs 350 per tonne will be the transportation cost. It is expected that the plant will process around 300 tonnes of material in a day," said a senior official while adding that the treated material will be used for building paved blocks, footpaths, pavement and interlocking tiles.

Meanwhile, the laser light, sound show and musical fountain at medicine park in sector 91 has also been thrown open for public from Monday. The musical fountain and laser light show will be played at 7 pm everyday while a maximum entry of 75 visitors will be allowed at that time.