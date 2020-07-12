NOIDA sets new deadlines for expediting infra projects

NOIDA: In a bid to expedite various infrastructural and development works in the city, Noida Authority Chief Executive Officer Ritu Maheshwari, held a review meeting with senior authority officials on Saturday, to take stock of the development of these projects and set new deadlines for all. The CEO directed officials of the concerned departments to strictly follow the deadline and finish the projects so that residents of the city can benefit from the infrastructure growth.



Detailing the ongoing and upcoming civil works, a senior NOIDA officer said that the construction work on a 5.5-km-long Chilla elevated road above Shahdara drain connecting the Mahamaya flyover in Noida and Mayur Vihar in Delhi has already been going for which the CEO directed officials to get the elevated road ready by December next year. "Once completed, the elevated road will provide seamless connectivity between Noida and Delhi while those travelling from Delhi to Greater Noida will need not to go through Noida," the officer said.

The under-construction new office of Noida authority in Sector 96 has also been given pace during the meeting. "Fifty percent construction work of the project has already been completed while tenders for electric fittings have been issued. The CEO has set a deadline to finish all the work by April 2021," the officer added. The authority is also working to issue tenders for the beautification of entry gates from DND and Sector 62 of Noida for which tenders will be issued by July 17.

Besides, the laser light shows at the herbal park in Sector 91 and entry point at Sector 15A highlighting Uttar Pradesh's heritage and culture are aimed at showcasing Noida as a tourist destination, and are expected to be ready by August 15. The authority will install 21,946 street lights and facade lights at various infrastructures that should also be finished by the same deadline.

CEO Ritu Maheshwari also issued a notice to the CRRI for not submitting a report over the implementation of effective traffic management systems in the city. The CRRI has been tasked to set up an effective traffic management plan which can be implemented in the city to overcome the menace of congested roads. The posh Sector 18 market of Noida will be made a vehicle-free zone.