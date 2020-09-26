Noida sees 242 new Covid cases, Ggm registers 279

Noida/Gurugram: Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded one more COVID-19 fatality on Friday that pushed the district's death toll to 51. Another 242 people tested



positive for coronavirus that took the district's case tally to 12,253. The number of active cases rose to 1,723 from 1,699 on Thursday. On the brighter side, 218 more patients got discharged during the period, as the total number of recoveries reached 10,479. The recovery rate of patients reached 85.52 per cent, slightly up from 85.43 per cent on Thursday, as per the statistics.

There were 59,397 active cases across the state on Friday. So far, 3,13,686 patients have recovered across the state, while the death toll

linked to COVID-19 climbed to 5,450, the data showed. The state's average recovery rate stood at 82.86 per cent on Friday, up from 82.19 per cent on Thursday, according to government officials. Meanwhile, two persons, including a 53-year-old head constable posted at Bhojpur police station in Ghaziabad, succumbed to Covid-19 on Friday. Gurugram on Friday reported 279 new COVID-19 cases,

taking the tally here to 19,367. 426 recoveries were also reported, taking total recoveries to 16,357 with a recovery rate of nearly 85 per cent. However, one death was also reported, taking the total death toll here to 168. There are 2,842 active patients, of which 2,592 are under home isolation. A total of 2,43,506 samples have been collected in Gurugram to date.