Noida: Sector 52, 51 Metro stations to be connected via FOB

Noida: Awaited from long, the Noida Authority board has finally given a green signal to the construction of a foot over bridge (FOB) to link Blue line's Sector 52 Metro station with Aqua line's Sector 51 Metro station, thus providing a major relief to thousands of daily commuters. Officials said that the tenders have been floated and the construction work will be started soon.



At present, commuters have to get down from the metro station and walk on the road for nearly 300 meters to take an e-rickshaw, which is the only link between the two metro stations. Officials said that it will be a 400 meters and five meters wide L-shape structure which is expected to benefit the daily office goers and commuters. Noida Authority will bear the total cost of the construction of FOB, a senior Noida Authority official said.

The decision was taken in Noida Authority's 204th board meeting wherein the board approved a budget of Rs 4,880 crore for the financial year 2022-23, with a provision of Rs 4,579 crore for expenses. As compared to the budget of previous year, a hike of nearly 10 per cent has been seen over the last year's budget of Rs 4,500 crore.

Apart from the FOB, the board has has given a nod for Rs 757 crore fund for the development of upcoming Noida international airport in Jewar. The airport which is being constructed under a PPP (Public-Private Partnership) model is being funded by the Uttar Pradesh Government, Noida Authority, Greater Noida Authority and Yamuna Expressway authority together with the Zurich AG international private limited.

"The Noida Authority would have 37.5 per cent stake for the establishment and development of the upcoming Jewar International airport owing to which the authority board has sanctioned Rs 757 crore.

Keeping in mind the importance of the project, we want to fully participate in this and will extend all possible support," said Ritu Maheshwari, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Noida Authority.