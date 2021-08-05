NOIDA: Scuffle during anti-encroachment drive ends in shootout, one arrested so far

noida: Officials from the Noida Authority here and a head constable of the Noida Police were attacked by street vendors when they had gone to perform an anti-encroachment drive under the jurisdiction of Sector 39 police station on Tuesday.



While the head constable was attacked with a blunt object and he had received injuries to his head and hands, police have arrested one person in connection with the case after a brief exchange of fire on Wednesday which left the accused with bullet injury in leg during retaliatory firing from police.

On Tuesday, a team of officials from Noida Authority were undertaking an anti-encroachment drive near Amity University in Sector 125 of Noida.

"While trying to remove illegally set-up eateries and other kiosks which were operating outside the authorised vending zone, a heated argument broke out between a fast food vendor and authority officials.

"Immediately, the police were called and a crowd gathered at the spot. A person tried to attack the NOIDA team but head constable, Anwar Abbas, came to their rescue and he was hit with a blunt object in his hands and head," said Noida's Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rajesh S.

While the accused fled from spot after the incident, the police identified him as one Sunil, a native of district Hanumangarh in Rajasthan who currently lived in Raipur under Expressway police station area of Noida.

"Police had been trying to trace the accused and received a tip-off of him being present near the forest area in Sector 94. The team from Sector 39 police station performed the combing operation but the accused opened fire and tried to flee. In retaliatory firing, the accused received bullet injury in his leg and he has been admitted to a hospital for treatment," the DCP added.

The police have registered a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) and 333 (voluntary causing grievous hurt to a public servant) of IPC. "The accused has been identified to be involved in other criminal activities as well and we are trying to get into his criminal history. Further investigations into the case are underway" said police.