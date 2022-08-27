NOIDA reviews preparations for demolition of twin towers

noida: Noida Authority held a review meeting on Friday to finalise the preparations for the demolition of Supertech's illegal twin towers and ensure that proper arrangements are in place once the demolition activity is completed in order to bring the situation back to control.



A senior Noida Authority officer informed that the demolition of Supertech's twin tower — T-16 and T-17 at Emerald Court in Sector 93 will take place at 2:30 pm on Sunday. On Friday, a meeting was held between Noida Authority officials, Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB), Noida police, fire department, CBRI and Edifice company, the officer said.

The meeting was chaired by Noida Authority's CEO Ritu Maheshwari. The officials discussed over the final action plan. "After the demolition is successfully completed, the major challenge is to clear debris and dispose of the C&D waste from the site. The contractor agency Adifice has informed that 28,000 metric tonnes of waste will be processed at Noida Authority's scientific C&D waste process plant in Sector 80 of Noida," a senior Noida Authority officer said. "Another major challenge is to control dust after the demolition for which the UPPCB has set up set air quality monitoring stations in the area which is expected to be most affected. Anti -smog guns have been placed at 15 sites with manual sweeping and water tankers getting present at the site in abundance. Roads, central verge, nearby buildings, greenery and all other structures in the vicinity will be cleaned manually" the officer added.

The restrictions will remain enforced from 7 am on Sunday till 5 pm in evening.

The Noida police have also issued traffic advisory for commuters and the area close to the demolition site will be completely banned for vehicular movement from 7 am on Sunday till the situation is under control.

As per orders issued from Noida Police Commissionerate, commuters will have to opt alternate routes as five major intersections connecting Sector 92, 108, 128, 132 and Gejha village will completely be closed for vehicular movement.

"The traffic management plan will come into force from Sunday morning and will remain till the situation is back under control. A portion of Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will be partially closed for vehicles from 2:15 pm on Sunday till situation is controller back while the alternate routes have been implemented," Ganesh Prasad Saha, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), Noida said.

"Separate areas have been marked to park OB vans, ambulance, fire fighters and other vehicles to be used in emergency services. Separate routes have been made for nearby hospitals from the demolition site and vehicles involved in emergency services to travel. Six cranes have been stationed which will be used to clear debris on roads and clear the traffic," Saha added.

The officer also informed that the Noida police have issued helpline number "9971009001" in case of emergency.