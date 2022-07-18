Noida residents seek justice for acid attack survivor

noida: Following the incident of acid attack on a woman in Noida, residents of various high-rise societies in Noida and Greater Noida West took to streets to protest against the gruesome act. The residents gathered at Ek murti circle in GreNo West to take out a candle march in solidarity with the victim.



A woman, who worked in a garment factory in Sector 63 of Noida was attacked with acid while returning home from work on the night of July 14. She was attacked by her boyfriend over suspicion of having an affair with someone else. She received burn injuries on her face, neck and lower body.

While police has arrested the accused who threw acid on the woman along with the shopkeeper who sold the acid, there is panic among the female residents of the city. "Incidents like acid attacks destroy the life of a woman. The wounds remain for a lifetime, not just on the body but on the mind as well. The punishment for this should also be equally severe," Neha Devgun Sharma, a resident of Exotica Dreamville in Greater Noida West, said.

Another woman who joined the candle march said that sale of acid should strictly be banned. "The government must check on local shopkeepers who sell acid. In the name of toilet cleaner, acids are available at local market. The punishment for acid attack cases should be severe and the victims should be given proper justice along with sympathy," Vandana Mishra, a resident of Gaur City 12th avenue, said.

Meanwhile on Sunday, an acid attack awareness camp was organised at Swag cycling group and NECC cycling group at Noida stadium, Sector 21A.