Noida reports 174 new cases

Noida: Gautam Buddh Nagar on Saturday recorded 174 new COVID-19 cases that pushed the district's infection tally to 11,217, official data showed. The number of active cases, however, came down to 1,840 from 1,868 on Friday and 2,004 on Thursday, according to the data released by the UP health department. As many as 202 more patients were discharged and the total number of recoveries in the district reached 9,329, the data showed. The recovery rate of patients, which saw a steady rise over the week, stood at 83.16 per cent on Saturday.