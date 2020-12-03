Noida reports 166 new cases, Ggm sees 498

Noida: Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 166 new COVID-19 cases that pushed the district's infection tally to 22,978 on Wednesday, official data showed. Active cases in the district rose to 1,152 from 1,127 the previous day.



The number of active cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar is the fifth highest in the state. As many as 141 more patients got discharged during the period with the overall recoveries reaching 21,743, the fifth highest in the state.

Gautam Buddh Nagar's death toll remained at 83 with a mortality rate of 0.36 per cent. The recovery rate of patients reached 94.62 per cent.

The number of active cases in UP came down to 22,797 from 23,670 on Tuesday, while the overall recoveries reached 5,16,694 and the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 7,817 on Wednesday, the data showed.

Meanwhile, Gurugram on Wednesday reported 498 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally here to 50,585.

1,197 recoveries were also reported, taking total recoveries to 44,895.

However, five more deaths were reported on Wednesday, taking the death toll here to 302. There are 5,388 active patients, of which 5,065 are under home isolation. Over 5 lakh COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Gurugram to date.