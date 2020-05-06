Noida reports 13 new cases, total 192; 7 more discharged

Noida/Ghaziabad: Covid-19 cases continues to rise in Noida and Greater Noida with 13 fresh cases reported on Tuesday taking the total number to 192. Officials said that a total of 109 patients have been completely cured and discharged from hospital with including seven patients getting discharged on Tuesday. However, there are still 83 active cases in the district.



As per health officials, four new positive cases including two female and two male were reported from Bisrakh village in sector 1 of Greater Noida West and all were found to have infected from a man tested positive earlier from the same village. Other positive cases include two male patients from sector 8, an identified cluster for the spread of Coronavirus. Two patients including a three year old baby and a male from sector 31 in Noida while one case each from sector 7, sector Alpha-I in Greater Noida and Ajnara Daffodil sector 137, Noida. Rest two cases were reported from GIMS and Sharda hospital.

Similarly, in Ghaziabad, positive cases reportedly hiked on Tuesday crossing the hundred mark. A total of 9 fresh positive Covid cases were reported on Tuesday taking the total number to 104.

Since the cases are rising, administration and police are leaving no stone unturned to combat the spread of deadly virus. In the wake of which, Gautam Buddh Nagar police have started penalising smart phone users if they have not installed "Arogya Setu" application in their mobile phone. Cops said that it will be taken as violation of lockdown and a fine of Rs 1000 or jail for a term of six months may be imposed on them.

Meanwhile, spiting in public place has also been made a public offence with

Noida authority penalising a commuter with Rs 500 fine after he was found spiting out of his car at a public place in Noida.