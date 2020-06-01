Noida records highest 1-day spike

Noida/Ghaziabad: In biggest single day spike, 48 persons were tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday taking the total number of positive cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar to 453. Out of them, five cases were reported from a private company in sector 16 of Noida, five patients from a same family while rest of the cases are from separate areas of district.



"Five patients from a same family in sector 48 of Noida were infected from their relatives who are being treated at Delhi hospital. Twenty one positive patients are suffering from illness like influenza are from different areas of the district, nine patients are contact of previous patients while rest of the cases were reported from different areas of Noida and Greater Noida," said officials.

In Ghaziabad, the spike in positive cases was seen on Sunday as well with 18 positive Covid-19 cases reported in past 24 hours taking the total number to 305. Officials said that most of these cases have been reported from areas already declared as containment zone and were under quarantine.

Meanwhile, following the directions from state government over sealing area of containment zone, both the administration of Ghaziabad

as well as GB Nagar have

revised the guidelines for containment zones.

"In case of multi-storey residential buildings/societies, only the particular tower will be sealed if one or multiple positive cases in a tower are found. If cases are found in more than one tower in a society, all such towers where active cases are found along with common areas shall

form a containment zone," said Suhas LY, district magistrate, GB Nagar.

"For commercial/industrial/office premises, the particular area where patient was actively working will be sealed and closed for sanitisation and disinfectant purposes for 24 hours and the occupant premises shall bear the cost of sanitisation. In case of multi-storey company, if cases are found on single floor, particular floor will be sealed while if cases are found from other floors,

whole building will be sealed," the DM added. Similar directions over containment zone was announced by Ghaziabad administration as well.