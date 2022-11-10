Noida: Rape accused rams car into security guard in bid to escape arrest

Noida: A man, accused of raping his colleague, allegedly hit and injured a security in-charge of a housing society with his car, while trying to evade arrest at Amrapali Zodiac society in Sector 120 of Noida.



The incident took place on Tuesday evening when police had gone to arrest him but somehow he came to know about the police movement and fled away in his

car while hitting the security in-charge at main gate of society as he tried to stop his over-speeding car.

According to police, a girl had lodged a complaint at sector 113 police station against a man identified as Neeraj Singh, a resident of Amrapali Zodiac society, accusing him of raping her. The accused works as General Manager at

the private company where the girl also works as his associate. Since the case was lodged against him, he was on run, said police officials.

"Police teams were engaged in search of the accused and on Tuesday, police got information about the accused being present in the society. A police team was sent to raid the apartment and arrest him but somehow he got to know about the departure of the police. He was trying to escape in his car and while driving the car at high speed, the accused had seriously hit and injured the security in-charge Ashok Mavi who was standing at the gate,"

said Sharad Kant, station house officer of sector 113 police station.

Police said that while the accused fled away with car driving at high speed, Mavi has suffered serious injuries in the shoulder and leg.