Noida pub death case: 7 arrested

Noida: Seven people were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the death of a 30-year-old private firm executive after a brawl at a restro-bar in a Noida mall, officials said.



A total of nine people have been found involved in the violence, of whom one is unidentified. Of the remaining eight persons, seven have been arrested on the basis of evidence, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ranvijay Singh said.

Efforts are on to arrest the remaining two accused, he said. The deceased Brijesh Rai had gone for a party with his colleagues to the Lost Lemons restro-bar in the Gardens Galleria Mall on Monday evening where they got into a fight with the local staff over the bill, the officials said.