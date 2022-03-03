Noida police secures top spot in 112 response for Feb

noida: The Gautam Buddh Nagar commissionerate has secured first position across Uttar Pradesh for the month of February, in the response time of UP Dial-112, with regard to providing quick assistance to the complaints received. Officials said that since July, 2021, the Gautam Buddh Nagar commissionerate has been in the first place among all the districts of Uttar Pradesh.



At present, nearly 65 four-wheeler PRV and 50 two wheeler police response vehicles (PRV) of Dial-112 are providing quick assistance to nearly 400-450 compliants received daily.

"Keeping in view the safety of women, six women PRVs run in the commissionerate, and for safety and speedy response on the highway, four PRVs are operated on the Eastern Peripheral and two PRVs are operated on the Yamuna Expressway. They ensure prompt action on receipt of information about the event," said a police spokesperson.

In the month of February, UP-112 Gautam Buddh Nagar commissionerate has been awarded the title of "PRV of the Day" six times. Also, the lowest Dial-112 response has been recorded even in the month of February.

"Earlier in November 2021, the lowest response time recorded by the district was 6.39 minutes. However, in February, the Gautam Budh Nagar police clocked the lowest Dial 112 response time ever, which is providing assistance in just 6 minutes and 32 seconds," the officer added.

While detailing over a few quick response actions taken up by the police teams, the official said on February 6, PRV 3037 acted on the information of a 3-year-old girl being picked up, under Sector-39 police station.

After making an announcement in the surrounding area, the girl's family members were handed over the child safely, the accused was handed over to the local police station for action.

On February 17, taking prompt action on the information of a car theft under Sector-58 police station, PRV 4672 reached the address given by the caller and saw that some people were running away with the caller's car. On being chased by the PRV, the accused fled leaving the car in front of Shivshakti Apartment. The car was safely handed over to the caller.