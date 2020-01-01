Noida Police lodges FIR over 'morphed video' of officer

Noida: The Noida police on Wednesday said it has lodged an FIR in connection with an objectionable video purportedly of a senior police officer which emerged on social media.

Three such "morphed videos" were being circulated online and the police suspected the role of elements who were rattled by the district police's strict action against organised crime of corruption and extortion, a spokesperson said in a statement.

"A request has also been made to the Inspector General of Meerut Range that the matter be probed by some other district police in a free and fair manner so that the culprits can be brought to book," it said.

The spokesperson mentioned that the officer concerned had sent a report on some "very sensitive cases" related to corruption a month ago to the chief minister's office in Lucknow.

During the investigation, the source of the video and how it got shared will be assessed and necessary action taken.