Noida Police cracks whip against gangsters in city

Noida: Following directions from the Uttar Pradesh government to crackdown on regional mafia and dreaded gangsters, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police have identified gangsters and their associates from the district and have started attaching their illegal properties, including land and luxury cars. Police officials, on Sunday, said that illegal properties, land and luxury cars worth crores belonging to Anil Dujana and Sunder Bhati gang have been confiscated by police.



As per a senior police officer, GB Nagar Commissioner of Police Alok Singh ordered the attachment of properties worth Rs 7 crore, which includes land and cars. Among the cars seized by police include models of luxury brands like Audi and BMW, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Greater Noida, Rajesh Kumar Singh said that land of water bodies that were illegally occupied by these gangs was also reclaimed on Saturday while illegal constructions were razed down. "The action would continue unabated and illegal properties would be attached," he said, adding that four dreaded gangsters and their associates had been identified by police in GB Nagar district.

This is the first action from the Police Commissioner under the Gangster Act for attachment of property under the commissionerate system of police in the district was started in January this year. The clampdown is being carried out chiefly under Section 14(1) of the Gangsters Act, which allows attachment of illegal properties, in order to effectively curb gangsters, mafias and criminals and their associates and choke their resources.