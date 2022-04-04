Noida police cracks down on bikers who came to race on Yamuna Expressway from three bordering areas

noida: Several bikers riding on high-end sport motorcycles were stopped and returned back to Delhi from nearly four border areas by the Noida police, officials said on Sunday. Cops said that every weekend these bikers from Delhi and Gurgaon come to race and perform stunts on Noida-Greater Noida expressway and Yamuna Expressway.



On Sunday morning, Noida's traffic police carried out a campaign to crackdown on these bikers after receiving information about the race. Deputy Commissioner of Noida's traffic Police department, Ganesh Saha, issued instructions to deploy traffic cops along Kalindi Kunj, DND Border, Chilla Border and Zero Point from 6 am.

Police said that nearly 60 bikers were stopped and sent back from the three bordering areas of the city. "These bikers were issued warnings and police have noted their bike numbers along with other details. It has clearly been directed that if they race on the expressway again, a case will be registered against them and their bikes will be confiscated," DCP traffic Ganesh

Saha said.

The officer further said that similar drives will continue on Saturdays and Sundays and the bikers coming to race will be screened. It has been reported that these bikers, mostly from Delhi, usually go for a joyride on Yamuna Expressway till Rabupura and Jewar, and then return every

weekend.

These stunts also turn out to be fatal at times. In June 2021, a 28-year-old motorcycle enthusiast from Delhi died while his friend was injured after their speeding motorcycles allegedly collided with each other on the Yamuna Expressway on Sunday morning.