Noida police bust gang of burglars, 7 held

noida: Seven members of a gang of burglars, including a juvenile, have been arrested by Gautam Buddh Nagar police who used to commit robbery at houses in posh sectors of Noida and Greater Noida, police said. Cops said that these criminals used to identify houses that were closed or the occupants have gone out of station.



According to police, the arrested accused have been identified as Pankaj, Tarun, Karan, Suraj, Rakesh, Ajay, all living at rented accommodation in Tughalpur area in Greater Noida. "The gang had been active in Delhi-NCR region for sometime and in last three months, they have committed over half a dozen burglaries in various sectors of Greater Noida," police said.

Abhishek Verma, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, said that since May, the gang had been targeting houses in posh sectors of the city. "Police had been working out multiple robbery incidents across sectors, including sector Alpha-I, Ansal Golf Link, sector Beta and others.During investigations, police found similarities in the nature of all of these robberies which helped us to ascertain that all of them have been done by one gang," Verma said.

"Police had laid down trap to track these criminals, and on Monday night, they were arrested red-handed while planning a robbery at Ansal housing society in Greater Noida," Verma added.

The officer further said that during interrogations, the arrested accused confessed to have committed these robberies.

"While questioning about the modus operandi, the criminals told police that during day they used to indulge in various jobs and keep an eye on houses that used to remain locked from outside. At night, they used to commit robbery and maintained a very lean physique which helped them to easily sneak into the houses through window panes, exhaust vents and other narrow openings of the house. Recently they had committed robbery at a house in Ansal Golf link," the officer said.

Police also found that the houses targetted so far belonged to a high court judge, bank manager and other high profile people.