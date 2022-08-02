Noida Police bag 1st prize for quick response time
Noida: The Gautam Buddh Nagar commissionerate has secured first position for 13th time in a row among all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh in terms of emergency response speed, said officials on Monday.
As per officials, the Response time of 112 emergency team to any distressed caller in the district remained 6 minutes 13 seconds for the month of July. In urban areas, the average response time was 5 minutes and 4 seconds while in rural areas it was 6 minutes and 54 seconds.
During July, the 112 emergency unit responded to 17,909 events — average 577 daily — and reached the spot for prompt action, the statistics showed. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ganesh Saha, in-charge of the local 112 unit, said, Gautam Buddh Nagar commissionerate has been on top of the list since July, 2021.
"We have been getting around 500 distrss calls on an average everyday and due impotance is accorded to every caller. The 112 officials make effort to reach the spot immediately and provide support promptly," Saha said
