Noida Police arrest grandmother's lover in connection with rape and murder of 3-year-old in Nayabans village

noida: Noida Police have arrested a 55-year-old man in connection with the rape and murder case of a 3-year-old girl whose body was recovered from an under-construction building in Nayabans village under phase-II area about a



week before.

As per police officials, the victim used to live with her grandmother as her father is in jail in connection with a murder case while her mother lives at her maternal house. She was found murdered on December 28, around four days after going missing from home.

Police investigations in the case rounded up on the involvement of her grandmother's lover who has been identified as Hemant, a resident of Sector 88 in Noida.

"Preliminary findings showed injury marks on the body of victim which indicated rape. A case was registered and during investigations the involvement of Hemant came to light. The accused was arrested who confessed to have committed the crime," Vrinda Shukla, Deputy Commissioner of Police (women safety), Gautam Buddh Nagar said.

"During interrogations, the accused told police that he and victim's grandmother were in a relationship and he wanted to marry her. However, he was not ready to accept the girl and wanted to eliminate her. He plotted conspiracy to kill her and dumped her body at an under-construction building in the area after raping and killing her," the DCP added.

The accused has been arrested and sent to jail on Monday. We are also trying to find out the involvement of victim's grandmother as she tried to hide the crime.