NOIDA now launches app to book slots at multi-level parkings

New Delhi: The Noida Authority on Wednesday launched a mobile application for advance booking of parking vehicles at six multi-level parking spaces across the city.

At present, the mobile app is only available for Android users and can be downloaded from Play Store. for IOS users, the application will be made live from April 15, said officials. As per information, the application has been launched under the name 'Noida Authority ParkSmart' and the users shall get a 10 per cent off on parking bookings for three months starting from Wednesday.

"The app aims to provide hassle-free parking facility to residents. People will have to download the app and complete the registration process," Ritu Maheshwari, CEO, Noida Authority said. The user shall receive an OTP on his mobile number which is needed to complete the registration, she added.

"The details of vehicle along with mobile number should be entered.The parking fees will be automatically charged after booking the slot. A QR code will be sent, which needs to be shown to the parking

attendant.