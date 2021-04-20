Noida: No beds as officials in denial

Noida: With several reports of Covid positive patients getting turned back from hospitals citing no availability of beds, the health infrastructure of Gautam Buddh Nagar is on the verge of collapsing. While the district administration has claimed that they have beds available at private as well as government hospitals around the district, once checked with major hospitals, they refused for any new admissions.



A senior officer of district administration informed that the district has currently 2,800 beds available to them at four government and over ten private hospitals across Noida and Greater Noida. When Millennium Post contacted hospitals like Yatharth hospital, Fortis hospital in sector 62, Jaypee hospital, Sharda hospital and GIMS, the receptionist refused to take any further admissions saying that they already have patients in queue and told that for new admission patient has to wait.

On Monday, the administration has roped in government run Child PGI hospital in sector 30 of Noida to increase their district bed capacity with over 250 more beds. However, this too seems not improving the situation as people are still running pillar to post to get their kin admitted.

At present, the hospitals treating Covid patients are four government run GIMS with 250 beds, Sharda hospital (750), dedicated Covid hospital Noida (368), Child PGI (250), NIIMS (300), Jaypee (150), Fortis (60), Yatharth (700) and five other private hospitals with bed capacity of 700 more beds. Officials have assured that in coming two to three days, they are looking forward to add 1, 500 more beds as more private hospitals and medical infrastructure be involved in treating Covid patients.

The situation of Covid testing in the district too is disappointing as people with symptoms have to stand in long queues while the waiting time is nothing less than 2-3 hours at government testing centers. A person who got himself tested at Combined Health Center (CHC) in Bisrakh of Greater Noida has not yet got his RT-PCR report even five days after his sample was taken.

Meanwhile, there is also an acute shortage of Remdesivir injections and oxygen cylinders with the district administration forced to look for external support to handle the growing demand of oxygen. A senior officer said that the demand for medical oxygen has peaked to over eight times since the pandemic has hit the district. DM Suhas LY has been meeting officials to shore up as much oxygen as possible and has inisisted suppliers first take care of demand in Noida.