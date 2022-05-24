Noida: Mother, daughter killed after speeding bus hits van from behind
noida: A mother-daughter duo died while six other members of their family were injured after their Eeco van was hit by a speeding roadways bus from behind in Dadri area of Greater Noida on Monday morning.
The incident took place at around 6 am when eight of them were travelling from Bulandshahr to Delhi. They were heading to Delhi to get medicine for one of the ailing passengers.
"An employee of a nearby CNG reported the accident to police at Kot police Chowki. The collision took place near Shahji restaurant, which is few meters away from Kot police Chowki. Police rushed to the spot and rescued the victims, who were taken to nearby private hospital where two women succumbed to injuries while others were admitted for treatment," Sonu Badhana, in-charge, Kot police Chowki said.
Police informed that the deceased were identified as Shrimati Singh (45) and her daughter Neha (17), residents of Anupshahr area in Bulandshahr. Two other occupants of car have received critical injuries while others were discharged.
"Initial investigation revealed that the crash took place due to irresponsible and dangerous driving by the bus driver. The bus had rammed into the Eeco car from behind and the bus driver left the vehicle on the spot and fled. We have formed teams to nab him. While the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, further legal proceedings are underway," Badhana added.
