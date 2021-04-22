Noida misreporting deaths as city runs low on medical O2

Noida: The second wave of Covid-19 has badly hit the entire nation with bodies piling up outside crematoriums and graveyards. While the official death figures in Noida in past three days are 15, the ground reality is relatives of Covid victims are forced to wait for hours for performing the last rites with bodies being buried on wooden pyre instead of electrical crematorium.



An investigation by Millennium Post reveals that at least 45-50 dead bodies are getting disposed off daily alone at Antim Niwas, the cremation ground situated in Sector 94 of Noida. It is to be noted that Noida has several other crematoriums and burial grounds in the city, so the figures might be higher at Noida as whole.

The authorities have set up two separate entries at Antim Niwas — one made separately for ambulances carrying dead bodies of Covid patients while the other entry is for death due to other reasons. However, with huge rush of bodies these days, people have to wait for hours for their turn.

The situation is such that multiple bodies are being cremated at a single time. Adding to the rush, people who are reaching the crematorium late in afternoon are being asked to come the next day. It has also come to fore that the majority of the deceased have died due to low oxygen levels but they are not being included in the Covid-19 tally because they either tested negative or had not given samples.

Meanwhile, the hospitals in Noida are complaining of shortage of oxygen supply for two days now. There are reports that many patients did not receive their supply of oxygen with hospitals asking relatives to arrange for oxygen.

In a recent case, the hospital had asked family members of a patient to arrange oxygen. However, the patient, a resident of Banghel had passed away due to no arrangements of oxygen. Family of the deceased said that the private hospital had ran out of oxygen on Tuesday and a self-arranged cylinder was provided which was not sufficient.