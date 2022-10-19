Noida Metro crosses 50,000 daily passengers for 1st time

Noida: The Noida-Greater Noida Metro has crossed a daily ridership figure of 50,000 for the first time, its operator announced on Tuesday.



The landmark figure of 50,231 was recorded on Monday (October 17), the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) said.

The previous single-day highest ridership figure was logged on October 14 (48,852) and September 26 (48,396), the NMRC said in a statement.

The Metro rail network connecting the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of western Uttar Pradesh was opened to the public in January 2019.

"The NMRC has touched the cumulative ridership figure of 2 crore and 12 lakhs in just three years and eight months which makes it a proud moment for everyone associated with Noida Metro," NMRC Managing Director Ritu Maheshwari said.

"This is despite the fact that Metro operations were suspended during 2020-2021 for almost 227 days due to COVID-19 restrictions," Maheshwari added. The senior IAS officer credited the "high-performance standards", punctuality and reliability of the NMRC for increased footfall on the Aqua Line.

"There has been a reduction in travel time through introduction of fast train service and rationalisation of the time table. Also, a reduction of travel time from 46 minutes to 43 minutes for normal trains with an average speed of 39 km/hour and 40 minutes for fast trains with an average speed of 42 km/hour," Maheshwari noted.

"The NMRC has provided safe, reliable and quality services to customers with customer friendly approach," she added.