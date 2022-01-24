Noida man who tried to self-immolate was fired after he took off for post-jab symptoms; DM orders probe

Noida: Taking cognizance of the self-immolation incident by a security guard outside Supreme Court on Friday, the Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate has now ordered a probe and directed officials of the Labour Department to take appropriate actions against the company responsible for this.



A senior district administration official said that the victim had reported the matter to the Labour Department but before actions could have been taken, we came to know that he had tried to set himself on fire outside the Supreme Court of India. "Officials of the Labour Department have been directed to investigate the matter and take appropriate actions against those who are at fault," the officer said.

Speaking to Millennium Post, victim Raja Babu Gupta, a native of district Ballia, said that he had reported the matter to the District Labour Department on January 14, a day after he was fired from the job without providing any notice.

"I had to take leave for one day after taking COVID jab on January 13 as I suffered a fever. On January 14, when I came back to join duty, the plant head and security supervisor told me that my duties are over with the company without giving me any reason," said Gupta who worked with Durga Industries in Sector 63 of Noida.

Gupta further said that he has nearly Rs 3 lakh pending with the company, including two months' salaries, over-time and provident funds for nearly fourteen months. "I had reported the matter to the police as well as the Labour Department but since no action was taken, I had no option but to end my life. Since people like us hardly get support, I wanted to be heard so I chose to end my life outside the Supreme Court," he added.

One of Gupta's relatives said that he was worried because they wanted to get their elder daughter, Jyoti, married. They said that he was working overtime to make the extra money for that. Gupta has two other daughters, one of whom is eight months old.