Noida: Man killed in scuffle over pub bill

noida: A man in his early 30s was killed following a brawl with the staff of a pub inside the Garden Galleria Mall over bill payment in Noida late on Monday night. While police have detained 16 people in connection with the case, the club has been sealed and police is looking into the CCTV footage to identify more people involved, officials said on



Tuesday.

As per cops, the deceased has been identified as Brijesh Rai, a native of Bihar and currently residing at a high-rise society in Sector 76 of Noida along with his family which include wife and two children — son aged around 5 years and a three-year-old daughter. Rai was working as a purchase manager at Jlnphenix Energy Company located in Sector 80, Noida.

Kumar Ranvijay Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida said Rai had gone to the pub along with his friends on Monday

night.

"Rai along with six office colleagues had gone to Lost Lemons pub in Garden Galleria mall. Around 11 pm, they got into a heated argument with the staff over the bill. A scuffle broke out between them during which Rai got injured and fell unconscious," Singh said.

The officer further said that he was rushed to Prayag hospital in Sector 41 where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

"Following the incident, around 16 people, mostly security staff of the pub, were detained for questioning and a case under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered. With the help of CCTV footages, they have been able to identify eight people in connection with the incident," Singh added.

Meanwhile, a statement shared from Lost Lemons' management read: "The incident took place outside the club and involved a few unknown miscreants who were not part of the club security since the club does not have any bouncers employed. Since I was not at the venue, I cannot comment on the same, however, we have full faith in the police. As a club owner, we are completely co-operating with the police and have already provided the DVR, CCTV footages and the club has been sealed."